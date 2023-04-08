Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

