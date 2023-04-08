Astrafer (ASTRAFER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,964.44

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $228.70 million and $33,964.44 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.45339879 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $131,827.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

