Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.01 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 98.25 ($1.22). Approximately 125,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 357,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.19).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.00.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

