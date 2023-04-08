Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

