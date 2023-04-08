Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $5.73 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.56 or 0.00062587 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and $87.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,203,051 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,331 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

