Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Down 3.1%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Avante Logixx Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.