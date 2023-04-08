Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 293,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 55,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

