B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Trading 0.8% Higher

B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

B.A.D. Etf Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.A.D. Etf

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 72.94% of B.A.D. Etf worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About B.A.D. Etf

The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM BAD index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies engaged in betting, alcohol, cannabis, and drugs. BAD was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by The BAD Investment Company.

