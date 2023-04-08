Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $389.81 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004406 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,313,590.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.