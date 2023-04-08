Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 1,133 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

