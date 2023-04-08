Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.40. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.