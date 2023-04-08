Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

