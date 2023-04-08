Ballentine Partners LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

