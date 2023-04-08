Ballentine Partners LLC Has $14.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

