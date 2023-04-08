Ballentine Partners LLC Has $70.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $70,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

