Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

