Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 16,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

