Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 29,892 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,892 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 454,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $220.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

