Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

