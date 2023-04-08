Bank of America Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $103.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.89.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,969,116 shares of company stock worth $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

