Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 11,249 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJJ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. 347,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,664. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.