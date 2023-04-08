Bank of Montreal Can Buys 20,484 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DOV traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.57. 945,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

