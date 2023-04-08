Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.62 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABB were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 1,408,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,559. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

