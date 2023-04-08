Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of UDR worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after buying an additional 946,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after buying an additional 347,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,501. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

