Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

