Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.70 Million Holdings in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.00% of HH&L Acquisition worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $534.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

