Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.99. 351,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $251.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.00.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

