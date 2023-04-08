Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Qiagen worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

