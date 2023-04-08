Bank of Montreal Can Sells 46,983 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of APA worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

APA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,800. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

