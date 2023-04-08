Bank of Montreal Can Sells 48,875 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 6,573,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

