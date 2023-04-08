Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Base Carbon Stock Performance

BCBNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

