Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Base Carbon Stock Performance
BCBNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
Base Carbon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Base Carbon (BCBNF)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.