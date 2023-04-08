Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Battalion Oil from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

BATL stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Battalion Oil has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Battalion Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

