Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Battalion Oil from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Battalion Oil Stock Performance
BATL stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Battalion Oil has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.96.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
