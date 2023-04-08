Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 159,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 446,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Beachbody Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody

About Beachbody

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BODY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beachbody by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.