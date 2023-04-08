Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 159,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 446,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Beachbody Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
