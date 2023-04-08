Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $186.49. 6,648,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073,883. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.