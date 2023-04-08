Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. 6,105,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.