Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,834 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

HR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

