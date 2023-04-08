Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.