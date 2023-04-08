Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.