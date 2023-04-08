Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2,341.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,397,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,784 shares of company stock worth $9,274,601 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.55. 6,304,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $202.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

