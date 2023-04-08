Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 217.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO remained flat at $44.43 on Friday. 6,337,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,365. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

