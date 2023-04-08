Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,531. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.