Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 1,077,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

