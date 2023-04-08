Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 822,185 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,185 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

TFLO remained flat at $50.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,132. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

