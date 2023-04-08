Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $224.35 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.83 or 0.06621787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.