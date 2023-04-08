Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BLTE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
