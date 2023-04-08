Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

