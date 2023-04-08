Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $31.69 million and $54,384.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00074730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00151270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

