Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Hits $66,812.12 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $66,812.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00074314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00150378 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

