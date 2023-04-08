Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $542.43 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $542.43 billion and approximately $9.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,045.94 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00444322 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00127532 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00030472 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000572 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,340,631 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
