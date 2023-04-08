Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $542.43 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $542.43 billion and approximately $9.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,045.94 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00444322 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00127532 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00030472 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,340,631 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

