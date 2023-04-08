Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $32.36 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00136847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

